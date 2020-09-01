Health insurance available through Nevada Health Link

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health insurance coverage is available through Nevada Health Link, and Las Vegans who are out of work should enroll.

Nevada officials say people should be prepared for continuing “economic ripple effects” from the COVID-19 pandemic, and health insurance is a critical need for everyone.

“Qualifying life events” can trigger immediate eligibility to enroll. Job loss, change in income and loss of insurance are all considered triggers for eligibility.

Consumers who recently lost their job or had a change in income may also be eligible to receive more subsidy assistance to help pay for their health plans. Contact Nevada Health Link rather than canceling your health insurance plans.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange is Nevada’s state agency that helps people find affordable health coverage through Nevada Health Link.

“Anyone considering a possible cancellation of their health coverage due to change in income should reach out to Nevada Health Link so we can help you determine the next best step, whether it means exploring more subsidy eligibility or looking at a different plan,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “There is never a good reason to be without health insurance.”