HEALTH: Getting the most out of a doctor’s visit, when to get a second ‘perspective’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For today’s health segment, we caught up with former veteran time magazine health journalist Janice M. Horowitz with important questions you should ask your doctor to get the most out of your next visit.

Horowitz even pointed out what to look for while you’re in the waiting room.

“The first thing you do, scan the office, if you see pens and mugs and pads emblazoned with the name of a drug, you know that that doctor has probably been hit with a very eager sales rep or has gone to a conference,” Horowitz said.

Horowitz warns that if that doctor prescribes you that drug, it’s important to ask how many people were in the studies that got that drug approved and if you are like the people in those studies.

Perhaps ask if there is an older drug that might perform just as well as the new drug because doctors can anticipate side effects from older drugs much better than they can, any new ones, she says.

Horowitz says to never go on a life drug, one’s you will be taking for years to treat things such as cholesterol, diabetes, or high blood pressure, based on just one test.

Lastly, she recommends getting a second perspective – not just a second opinion.

To get better care, “for a hurt shoulder, go to an orthopedist or a physiatrist because they specialize in muscles. The reason is, different doctors specialize in different fields, have diff training and guidelines, they will bring a whole different perspective, more information,” she explains.

Horowitz says if you’re feeling rushed during your doctor’s appointment, feel free to ask if you can continue with another paying appointment at a later date.