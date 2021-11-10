Health experts urge parents to vaccinate kids before holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Doctors in Southern Nevada are launching a major push to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19 as we roll into the winter months.

Vaccines have arrived in Nevada for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Health officials estimate about 277,000 children in the state are eligible for the shot and more than 230 providers are ready to administer them.



Health officials also say over 6 million kids have been infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic which not only affects their health but their education and day-to-day activities.



Local pediatrician Terence McAllister says parents need to act fast to get their children vaccinated before the holidays.

“We warn parents when we give vaccines that they should expect mild side effects in the next day or two. The child can not feel well. Studies show the effects are higher with the second dose,” says McAllister.

He also says kids can expect to have a fever or soreness after getting the vaccine, similar to other vaccines.

Health officials stress with the cold months approaching, indoor gatherings will increase and the risks as well.