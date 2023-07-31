LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The lingering effects of the York Fire are having an impact on locals in the Las Vegas valley as the air quality poses a risk.

“When I was in the garden, my son was complaining that he couldn’t breathe that well,” Nicole Purdy shared with 8 News Now.

She said she played volleyball with her friends Monday evening, while her son stayed at home due to his asthma.

“I noticed he was wheezing so he has a nebulizer and EpiPen, it’s bad,” she added. “Usually we play basketball, and he couldn’t today because of the humidity and how smoke-filled it is,” she said.

Smoke is coming from California, as the York Fire continues to burn. It currently spans 77,000 acres and is 0% contained. Clark County Fire lent its help as the blaze crossed Nevada state lines.

Todd Kuhnwald with MK Medical located in the northwest part of the valley says he’s seen an influx of patients come in sick from these weather conditions.

“The smoke in the air is affecting our patients personally so we’ve had patients come in with asthma exacerbations, trouble breathing, sore throats, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath,” Kuhnwald said.”It’s certainly affecting people in town!”

Staying indoors is the best thing a person can do right now, but it won’t help if your air filters aren’t clean.

“Use an air purifier, humidifier to get some of the particulates out of the air, that would be a good idea,” Kuhnwald added.

Andrew Gorelow, with the National Weather Service, says as for the weather here in Las Vegas, lightning is a concern.

Until we get a wind shift and maybe some rain, it will continue to bring smoke into the Las Vegas valley,” Gorelow said.

The York Fire is under investigation, but the National Park Service says it started on private land within the Mojave National Preserve.

Nearly 400 personnel are on scene from several Fire Departments and the Bureau of Land Management.