Health district opens pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site Friday for seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those 70 and older had a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Friday at a pop-up vaccination site.

The temporary vaccine site was set up at Jerome Mack Middle School in east Las Vegas and it a pilot program aimed at getting more vaccines out to people who are eligible for them.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity, having the shot,” said Flor Rodriguez who was able to get her vaccination.

It’s brought peace of mind to Flor and her husband Victor to finally get the first dose. They’ve been isolating themselves throughout the pandemic.

Leaders from the county, city and Southern Nevada Health District invited 8 News Now for a tour as seniors were being vaccinated inside the school’s gym.

Officials recommend that people check the health district’s website for future pop-up locations, which are by appointment only. The future locations will depend on the vaccine supply. Currently, the health district is receiving between 22,000 to 25,000 doses a week but said it’s prepared to handle much more than that.

“I feel good and more relaxed that I have it,” said Carol O’Donnell who also got her first vaccine dose.

David Parker, who recently had a new grandchild, says the vaccine will allow him to travel to Texas to spend time with her after what’s been a rough year for many people.

“This is a terrible, terrible tragedy that’s happened to us, the whole world,” he said.

A future vaccine site is in the works at the Mexican Consulate in Las Vegas to better reach the Hispanic community.