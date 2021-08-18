Health district’s COVID-19 booster shot rollout plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County health officials are putting together a plan to get the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine out to the public.

President Joe Biden announced the recommendation to get a booster shot on Wednesday.

The Southern Nevada Health department plans to roll out the third vaccine dosage by Sept. 20.

“Pretty easy, walked in and got the shot,” said Adam Foulad who recently came into a local clinic to get his first dose of the vaccine.

“If I had to come back I would come back because I don’t want to get sick,” said Bernard Davis who also walked in to get his first dose.

While some people getting their vaccine at Las Vegas City Hall said they don’t mind an extra dose, others getting their first dose say they will see how the virus pans out.

“If things start to settle down and it doesn’t seem necessary and COVID isn’t that big of an issue maybe I won’t schedule it but if it is as prevalent as it is now I will go ahead and get it done,” adds Fouland.

If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine you are urged to get a booster eight months after your second dose.

“The initial push will be to vaccinate those who received the first and second doses early on when the vaccine became first available in December and January like healthcare workers, seniors, and those who work in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Cortland Lohff, Southern Nevada chief medical officer.

Dr. Cortland Lohff also adds that the effectiveness of the first doses declines after eight months.

“In fact, that is very common with vaccines, you get the initial dose or doses, and a later time you get a booster dose,” he adds.

Lohff also says getting the third dose should be easier now than it was eight months ago because more places like pharmacies are offering shots.

“I expect this to be operationally less challenging than what we saw in the early days of the vaccination efforts especially because we don’t expect to have any shortages of the vaccine this time around,” said Lohff.

The health district tells 8 News Now it’s still working out the details regarding more vaccination locations and how the third dose will work with vaccination cards.