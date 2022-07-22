LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District has announced that limited monkeypox vaccine appointments will be available starting Monday.

Individuals who are at a higher risk of exposure to monkeypox can now make appointments at the SNHD website or by calling 702-759-0850 to get the vaccine. Those using the website should select the “Routine” vaccination option.

SNHD has received a limited amount of the vaccine and appointments will be limited based on that inventory. Additional doses of the vaccine have been requested and more appointments will be available when they have been received.

Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

Those who have had close physical contact within the past 14 days with someone known or suspected of having monkeypox. This includes those who know or suspect their sexual partner(s) of having monkeypox.

Those who have been informed by the Health District they are a close contact of someone with monkeypox.

Those meeting any of the above criteria who may be at increased risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox should especially be vaccinated. This includes people with conditions that weaken their immune system or those with a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema.

Those who have already had monkeypox are not currently eligible for the vaccine. The vaccine is only licensed for use in people 18 or older. Those with appointments will be assessed before receiving the vaccine to make sure they are eligible.

Because anyone can get monkeypox, the Heath District has urged everyone to take precautions to prevent infections. As of July 20, seven probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in Clark County.

Monkeypox is spread through:

Direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

Touching objects, fabrics (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the rash or body fluids of someone with monkeypox.

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start up until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take up to several weeks.

If you have unknown rashes or lesions, you should contact your health care provider for an assessment and avoid sex or being intimate.