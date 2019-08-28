Health district warns of potential hepatitis A exposure at 7-Eleven

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Customers who visited a Las Vegas 7-Eleven convenience store may have been exposed to hepatitis A from a worker there who was infectious and is linked to a current outbreak of 86 cases. One person has died.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the store in question is located at 2910 S. Maryland Parkway near Vegas Valley Drive and the possible exposure happened between July 26 and Aug. 7, 2019.

The district is advising anyone who purchased unpackaged foods such as hot dogs or hot deli items at that location during those dates should contact their doctor and get a hepatitis A immunization or begin receiving post-exposure treatment. Anyone who purchased and consumed packaged and microwaved food is not at risk.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include jaundice, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and light-colored stools. It is spread from person to person through the fecal-oral route.

For more information on the health district’s immunization clinics, call (702) 759-0850 or visit one of the clinics below.

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas – Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite D1, Las Vegas – Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic, 874 American Pacific Dr., Henderson – Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed daily 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. By appointment only. Call (702) 759-0960.