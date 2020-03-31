Health district wants to build $3M annex to isolate COVID patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is holding an emergency meeting this morning to discuss spending $3 million for and annex that would isolate COVID-19 patients.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The annex would be built on health district property and have room for about two dozen patients.

Approximately 75% of the $3 million would come from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Southern Nevada could also be getting more test kits soon. Nevada is one of the states that can approve testing without the federal government.

The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that UNR has been manufacturing those kits and will spend the next few days performing quality assurance testing on them. Once that’s finished, it’s expected 1,000 kits will be sent to Southern Nevada.

“It will speed up the time that it takes less of the time that it takes to find out if certain products work and it will allow us to analyze the broader number of products for testing,” said Dr. Mark Pandori, Nevada state public health lab director.

Currently, most of the testing is done by private labs.