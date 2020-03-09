Health district to release more information regarding 2 ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second case of “presumptive postitive” coronavirus was identified over the weekend bring the total possible cases in Southern Nevada to two. There are also two “presumptive postitive” coronavirus cases in Northern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced it will release additional information on the second local case on Monday. SNHD says their investigation into the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Clark County is in the preliminary stage. A case is referred to as “presumptive” until it is confirmed by the CDC. The district has not released any results from the CDC yet regarding the first case in Clark County. That case was reported to the public on Thursday.