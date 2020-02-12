Health District reports 11 flu deaths in 1 week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first week of February was a deadly one in Southern Nevada. There were 11 flu deaths reported, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. It is the most in any week since the flu season began.

The majority of deaths have been among people who are 65 or older and there was also a death in a child under the age of five. The total number of influenza related deaths is 24 which exceeds the number of flu deaths at the same time last year when 19 were reported.

Influenza-associated hospitalizations are more than twice as high as they were at the same time last year. There have been 1,033 hospitalizations compared to 478 last year.

“Influenza A” is currently the dominant strain circulating in the Las Vegas Valley.