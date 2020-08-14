Health district reminds parents immunizations still needed before school year starts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus is impacting back-to-school preparations in many ways, including how your child will get their vaccines.

Although most students will be learning virtually, the Southern Nevada Health District is reminding parents they still need to get their kids vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year which starts Aug. 24. for Clark County School District students.

The health district said it’s seen a drastic decline in the amount of people getting vaccines. Normally, the district vaccinates 3,000 people a month and currently it’s vaccinating less than 1,000 people every month.

Due to COVID-19, the district has made some changes when it comes to getting immunized.

Appointments are required

Everyone must wear a face mask

There is only one parent per child allowed in the clinic

“If you don’t get vaccinated for preventable diseases, all of the diseases are going to come back. Then we have more on our hands, not just the coronavirus. Before coronavirus, we were seeing an outbreak of measles, if you don’t get vaccinated what will happen,” said Meekee Chong-Dao, SHND.

If your child is going into kindergarten this year they will need the DTaP, polio, and chicken pox vaccine and 7th graders will need the Tdap and meningitis vaccines.

Click here for a list of upcoming shot clinics for back-to-school. Parents can also find information in CCSD’s parent guide.

There is a special back-to-school shot clinic happening on Saturday, Aug. 22. at SNHD, 280 S. Decatur Boulevard. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can get more information at this link on immunizations and how to get shot records.