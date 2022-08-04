LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the number of monkeypox cases continues to rise in Nevada, the Southern Nevada Health District has received over 2,900 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

On Thursday, SNHD announced that they received an additional 2,956 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Currently, SNHD’s online vaccine appointment system is experiencing technical difficulties so vaccines are being offered on a walk-in basis only.

Appointments for the Monkeypox vaccine will be available once the system is back online and people are encouraged to check the website for updates.

The SNHD has also scheduled a monkeypox vaccine clinic for Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in addition to its weekday monkeypox vaccine clinic.

The SNHD’s monkeypox vaccine clinic is located in the external white structure on the south side of the main building at 280 South Decatur Boulevard.

Those currently eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine include:

People who had close physical contact within the past 14 days with someone known or suspected of having monkeypox. This includes those who know or suspect their sexual partner(s) of having monkeypox.

People who have been informed by the Health District are in close contact with someone with monkeypox.

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, especially at a venue, event, or within a social group where a person with a known or suspected case of monkeypox was present.

Eligibility will likely expand as additional doses become available. Since anyone can get monkeypox, the Health District urges everyone to take the proper precautions to prevent infections.

Monkeypox is spread through:

Direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

Touching objects, fabrics (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the rash or body fluids of someone with monkeypox.

As of Aug. 4, the number of monkeypox cases in Nevada stands at 26 according to the CDC.

For additional information about monkeypox and the monkeypox vaccine, visit the Health District’s website here.