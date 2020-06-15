Health District: People should still wear face masks, businesses need to enforce for safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The head of the Southern Nevada Health District is urging people to continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement from Dr. Fermin Leguen, the acting chief health officer, it is especially important in situations where social distancing isn’t always possible.

“Unfortunately, as more businesses are opening and people are beginning to resume their normal activities, it is easy to forget that we are still responding to a pandemic, and precautions need to be taken.” Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD, acting cheif health officer

He said while many businesses have employees wearing face masks, some are not following the recommendation.

“Growing evidence is showing that face coverings can be one of the most effective tools for slowing community transmission of the virus, unfortunately, it has faced opposition from limited segments of the population and reluctancy from some local business to properly request it from its patrons,” Leguen wrote. “Employees of local businesses are putting themselves at risk to provide services to the public who are not wearing masks.

Leguen said business managers and leaders should be more stringent and require patrons of their businesses to wear facial coverings to protect staff and other customers.

“Businesses have a moral obligation to protect this community by implementing policies that require their patrons to wear masks in public areas; it will certainly contribute to the decrease of coronavirus spread in Clark County, and the State of Nevada,” the statement said.