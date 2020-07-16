Health district offering mobile clinics for back-to-school vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting immunizations just got easier for some Las Vegas valley families. The Southern Nevada Health District is offering mobile clinics in neighborhoods where families and children are least likely to have access to health care.

The immunizations are being offered to all family members. It’s especially important for children who will be, in some cases, heading back to the classroom at the end of August. This is a busy time of year for the immunizations so the health district is visiting some neighborhoods with mobile clinics to make it easier on families.

The mobile clinic will be outside Alexander Library Thursday morning in North Las Vegas near Alexander Road and MLK Boulevard. The clinic will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. An appointment is not necessary.

There are several other upcoming immunization clinics around the Las Vegas valley, click here for those locations and times.

Most insurances are accepted and there is a program for children who are uninsured or underinsured. There is a $20 administrative fee but no one will be turned away if they can’t pay for their children’s vaccines.

The health district has collaborated with organizations, including the Consualte of El Salvador, to make sure they reach as many people as possible.

“We know right now with the COVID outbreak that access is harder for immunizations. We’re trying to get out to each of the quadrants in Clark County to make sure we’re getting vaccines out to everybody to make it more convenient,” said Sarah Lugo, SNHD.

The organization Reach Las Vegas is another one stressing the importance of back-to-school immunizations. They manage health programs for both the Consualte of Mexico and El Salvador. Last year, they helped more than 16,000 people.