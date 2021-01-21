Health district launches mobile unit to reach those in danger of drug overdoses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Clark County, 166 people died as a result of fentanyl overdose in 2020, that compares to 2019 when 64 people died. It’s a huge increase with most of the deaths linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

The Southern Nevada Health District launched its Linkage to Action (L2A) mobile outreach unit Thursday. The unit will be able to reach people in homeless encampments, tunnels and in rural areas.

The mobile unit, which is funded by the Centers for Disease Control, will work with community providers to help link people struggling with drug use to necessary services such as sterile needles, wound care and recovery treatment. It will also help connect people to housing and other vital services.

The unit will also provide education on the use of Naloxone to people most at risk for an overdose. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.