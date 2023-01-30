LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas elementary students went home sick last week due to an illness, the Clark County School District confirmed Monday.

Numerous students at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary school were throwing up and sent home, according to a parent close to the school. 8 News Now has requested an official count of the students who fell ill from CCSD.

The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed that it is continuing to investigate what was reportedly a gastrointestinal illness.

“We are aware of reports of children getting ill and are working with the school to investigate the matter,” an SNHD spokesperson said.

The following message was sent to Tanaka Elementary parents sometime last week, according to CCSD. It has not been confirmed which day the students became sick.