Health District: Food handler safety training card services to resume for first-time applicants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District’s Food Handler Safety Training Card program will resume operations for first-time clients on Monday, Sept. 28.

Services will be available by appointment only. First-time food handler safety training card applicants can make an appointment by calling (702) 759-0595.

New card applicants will have until Dec. 31 to obtain their card. Food facilities will not receive demerits if a first-time applicant is working without a card at this time.

Appointments for clients applying for a renewal or duplicate card will be available after the first of the year. Renewing food handler safety card applicants will not be subject to late fees, and businesses will not receive demerits for employees working with an expired card.

The moratorium on the regulation will expire on June 30, 2021. Beginning July 1, 2021, facilities will be assigned demerits if staff are not in compliance and do not possess a current food handler safety training card.

Food Handler Safety Training Card Services are available at the following locations by appointment only: