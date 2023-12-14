LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Southern Nevada Health District said it is working with the Clark County School District on a tuberculosis investigation involving one person who was on multiple school campuses.

The person had active TB disease and was on school campuses while they were sick and had the potential to spread the disease to others, according to the health district.

Based on the health district’s preliminary investigation, the person had minimal close contact with people at most of the campuses where they were present. However, students and staff at Ruthe Deskin Elementary School in the northwest Las Vegas valley were identified as having potential TB exposure. Notifications are being conducted for all individuals identified as close contacts of the patient.

The Health District has set up an information line for people who may have additional questions about the investigation. It’s available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 702-759-INFO (4636) or 866-767-5038.