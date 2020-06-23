Health district concerned Nevadans have become ‘complacent’ as COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada and Clark County are looking at nearly five days of record-breaking increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

They are advising the public to continue social distancing and wearing masks out out in public.

Nevada saw its largest increase in COVID-19 cases yet, with 462 reported in the past 24 hours. Of those cases, 412 were in Clark County. This is also the largest single-day increase the county has had since first reporting data in March.

Some of it is due to more tests, but there is still a big spike over the last week according to charts and graphs provided by the state.

Dr. Michael Johnson, the community health director with the health district says Nevada has seen a slight increase in hospitalizations over the past 14 days.

He says the increase in numbers are a result of increased testing, but are also due to more businesses reopening, mass gatherings and people not taking precautions.

“A lot more people are out, much more opportunity for disease transmission,” Dr. Johnson said. “I think [people] forget we’re in the midst of a pandemic, and we really are, we’re seeing the impact of that now.”

He noted that the increase in numbers is concerning.

8 News Now asked Dr. Johnson that since wearing masks slows the spread of the disease, why doesn’t Nevada make it mandatory to wear them? Other states like California and Arizona are now requiring masks to be worn in public.

He said he thinks if people here don’t comply with wearing face coverings in public, eventually, we will get to the point where it will be mandatory.