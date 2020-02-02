Health District: Clark County patient tests negative for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County resident that was being monitored as a potential case of the Novel coronavirus tested negative for the virus, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The patient was admitted to a local hospital on Jan. 28 after arriving in Las Vegas on Jan. 14 from China. On Sunday, the health district confirmed the patient did not have the virus after the CDC reported that the patient’s test results were negative.

SNHD says the patient’s symptoms had resolved and had remained isolated in compliance with the CDC’s guidance.

The Health District adds that no one else is being tested at the moment in Southern Nevada. It was the first pending case in the state.

“The Health District worked closely with local and state health care partners and the CDC to investigate this case,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “We appreciate the cooperation and assistance we received,” said Dr. Leguen.

SNHD says that while the CDC considers the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak to be a serious public health threat, based on current information, the immediate risk to the public in the U.S. is believed to be low at this time.

People who traveled to China and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing within 14 days after they have returned should contact their health care provider.

The Health District is encouraging the public to follow the current CDC recommendations, which include:

Practicing everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses: Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.



SNHD says there are four common types of coronaviruses that are part of routine testing in health care facilities. These four strains cause respiratory infections, including colds. Currently, officials say only the CDC has the capability to test for the novel coronavirus. Patients who receive a diagnosis of coronavirus in local health care facilities have tested positive for a common strain of the virus and not the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Up to date information on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus is available on the Health District website at http://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus.