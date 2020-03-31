Health district approves spending $3M on facility to isolate COVID cases

1  of  3
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District unanimously approved spending $3 million Tuesday morning to for a temporary facility for COVID-19 patients that need isolation.

The temporary facility is for people who need isolation but not hospitalization. It would primary service people from nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the homeless.

Approximately 75% of the $3 million would come from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The 40-bed annex would be built on health district property. It’s estimated patients would stay around for around two weeks.

