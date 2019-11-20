Health District announces decline in Hepatitis A cases amid outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s good news in the fight against Hepatitis A in Clark County. The Southern Nevada Health District has announced a decline in the number of reported cases in the past several weeks.

The Health District reports 99 cases have been associated with the outbreak in the valley, and more than 3,000 doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine have been administered. Now, the Health District is demobilizing the Incident Command System, which was first initiated to help facilitate the response to the outbreak.

We are pleased to announce that #hepatitisA cases are declining! Thanks to our wonderful partners and staff who helped with the response! The outbreak isn’t over – but we’re getting there! pic.twitter.com/w7OaoEadco — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) November 20, 2019

Officials say the ICS helped them reach out to the homeless, the Clark County Detention Center and other facilities across the area. Now, Health District staff will continue to be involved with the Hepatitis A outbreak just as part of their regular duties.