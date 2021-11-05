Health bulletin for cannabis edibles issued as board suspends license of Clark County producer

FILE – This Feb. 17, 2016 file photo shows marijuana plants at a home in Honolulu. A growing majority of Americans say marijuana should be legal, underscoring a national shift as more states embrace cannabis for medical or recreational use.(AP Photo/Marina Riker, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A line of cannabis edibles called “KoKo Nuggz” were not properly inspected, and the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) has suspended the license of Kindibles, LLC.

CCB agents visiting the Clark County production facility of Kindibles in October found that thousands of additional products were added to a production run after testing. Other significant deficiencies were also reported, according to a Friday news release.

Adding products after testing would require a new production run and a separate lab test, according to CCB regulations.

The CCB is advising consumers who have purchased the affected cannabis product to avoid or take caution when consuming the product:

KoKo Nuggz Chocolate Chip – 100mg – 10pk: production run KN CC 21151

KoKo Nuggz Kushberry- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN KB 21151

KoKo Nuggz Peanut Butter – 100mg – 10pk: production run KN PB 21151

KoKo Nuggz Red Velvet Cake- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN RVC 21151

KoKo Nuggz Kushberry- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN KB 21266

KoKo Nuggz Peanut Butter – 100mg – 10pk: production run KN PB 21259

KoKo Nuggz Birthday Cake- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN BC 21243

KoKo Nuggz Red Velvet Cake- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN RVC 21243

KoKo Nuggz Cookies & Cream- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN CKC 21243

KoKo Nuggz Churro- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN S-C 21288

KoKo Nuggz Chocolate Chip – 100mg – 10pk: production run KN CC 21243

KoKo Nuggz Cookies & Cream- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN CKC 21147

KoKo Nuggz OG Kush- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN OGK 21259

KoKo Nuggz OG Kush- 100mg – 10pk: production run KN OGK 21147

The products were sold between June 1 and Nov. 3, and distributed to eight retail outlets in Clark County and two outlets in Northern Nevada, one in Sparks and one in Fernley.

The retail outlets in Clark County were:

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 3500 W. Sahara Blvd.

Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary, 2900 E. Desert Inn Road

ShowGrow, 4850 S. Fort Apache Road

Cookies on the Strip, 2307 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, 1235 Paiute Circle

Planet 13 Las Vegas, 2548 W. Desert Inn Road

Green Cannabis Co., 3650 S. Decatur Blvd.

Vegas Treehouse, 4660 S. Decatur Blvd

Kindibles, LLC is required to submit a plan of correction to the CCB for approval within 10 business days in order to lift the suspension.

This is the third summary suspension issued by the CCB in 2021.