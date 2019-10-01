Healing Las Vegas book focuses on overwhelming community response to 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a traumatic event people find ways to cope. For one local man, writing has been his method. He hopes he can use his talents to bring others peace.

“Poetry is my way of venting. It’s the way of getting things off my chest. I do it in a creative way where people would want to connect with it,” said Danny Cluff, 1 October survivor.

Cluff wrote on October 2, 2017 a poem about the day after he was in the crowd at the Route 91 music festival.

“October first was a day of tragedy but the next day is to be remembered. The day a community gathered up and helped the city come together. Strangers stood up to do what is right and show that good wins over evil,” he wrote.

As a Las Vegas native and 1 October survivor, his work caught the eye of many.

“The year we became Vegas Strong, today we are Vegas Stronger,” Cluff said.

Cluff’s poem is the opening to Healing Las Vegas, a book that is the result of a collaboration between Get Outdoors Nevada and Univeristy of Nevada Press.

It benefits the Healing Garden in Las Vegas. The book shares stories of survivors, first responders, and others.

“To be part of that is really cool. I love to be able to help people. That is what helps me, is to help others,” he said.

As time moves forward, Cluff says hopes people develop a deeper bond and pride for the city.

“We care about each other, we have each other’s backs, and be more family oriented. Show that we are past the Strip. Don’t let those lights be the ones that blind you. Look past them and see the light of the community.”

This book just became available.

It features other authors and beautiful pictures of the volunteers creating the healing garden.

The book was edited by Stefani Evans and Donna McAleer.