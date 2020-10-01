Healing Ink Program brings art, healing to shooting survivors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the way some survivors have begun to heal and reclaim their bodies after the mass shooting is be getting tattoos to cover their physical and emotion scars.

The Healing Ink Program has stepped it to help by offering tattoos to those impacted by the shooting. More than 100 people submitted applications to the tattoo program. Some survivors chose to honor those who were lost, others find tattoos give them inspiration.

Tattoo artists say tattoos can be a powerful force for good.

“We’ve had people come to us throughout the years saying ‘you changed my life, you’ve saved my life.’ There are people who come to the Healing Ink team who say ‘I was contemplating suicide or my quality of life, I wasn’t leaving my house because of my scars but now I have this beautiful tattoo,'” said Craig Dershowitz, Artists 4 Isreali’s Healing Ink Project.

“As a tattoo artist watching that transformation it’s something unbelievable,” said Southpaw Hunter, Artists 4 Isreali’s Healing Ink Project.

The program has 17 artists, some local and some from out-of-state, and together they are tattooing 23 people.

Some of those tattoos were given to first responders who were at the festival as civilians but sprung into action the night of the tragedy.