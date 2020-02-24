Healing Garden expanding with new features, fire pit and special tree

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Healing Garden has been a very special place for the Las Vegas community and it’s about to expand.

The garden was created after the 1 October massacre and became a place to heal and remember the 58 victims. As the years go by and people heal the emotional and physical scars of that night, the garden also continues to flourish.

There’s a space next to the Healing Garden that was a dirt lot where people once parked. Fencing has now been put up in the area in preparation for the site to expand. It will be a place to welcome guests, have a fire pit for people to gather and a greenery covered walkway, among other things.

Work has already begun on the corner of Coolidge Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard.

“For the city, the Healing Garden is our epicenter for those that suffered loss or have had to come back from the injuries that they sustained. I know it’s been a lot for many; a long road to recovery and they are still recovering,” said Olivia Diaz, city of Las Vegas.

The new section will also include a special pear tree. The Callery pear tree became known as the survivor tree after enduring the September 11th terror attacks at the World Trade Center. Three seedlings are given to communities who have also experienced tragedy.

The city is looking to have a substantial amount of the expansion finished by May and completed and ready for the public by June.