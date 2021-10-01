Healing Garden ceremony tonight will remember 1 October shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Community Healing Garden will be filled with people tonight paying respect for those lost in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on 1 October.

The Healing Garden started soon after the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting, which killed 58 people that night, with two additional victims in the years that followed. The community planted 58 trees to honor and remember the innocent lives taken that night.

Countless hours and volunteers made sure the City of Las Vegas had a place to mourn and reflect.

Since then, 58 trees have blossomed.

Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman says the Healing Garden shows that life in Las Vegas continues even after a horrible tragedy, but the city will never forget the events of Oct. 1, 2017. She calls it the heart of the community.





Tonight, Goodman will take part in the reading of the names of the victims.

“We are all about really trying to build a better life for everyone. We are all touched by this deeply,” Goodman said. “It’s a time for gratitude that those are still here still have that joy of loving and sharing and to tell the families of every one of these families that we will remember them.”

A bell will toll and there will be a candlelight vigil.

The ceremony is set to start at 10:05 p.m., the time that the first shots rang out four years ago.