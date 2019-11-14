Healing Garden caretaker’s dog disappears, help needed finding her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Andre King and his service dog are fixtures at the downtown Healing Garden. He’s one of the caretakers, and the pair often give tours together.

Last night, 2-year-old Honey Bun disappeared from King’s backyard near H Street along Owens and Washington avenues. She’s a certified service animal, so King relies on her help.

“She’s my little hero. She’s been there for all my ups and downs the last couple of years, especially coming here and letting these beautiful family members, survivors leave with a better spirit,” King said.

Honey Bun is spayed and microchipped. If you’ve seen her, please contact Robin of Sir’s Rescue Rangers at 702-630-4423 or 702-513-4422. Another option would be to take her to the nearest veterinarian.