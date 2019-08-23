Healing Garden calls for volunteers ahead of 1 October anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown in the arts district, you will find a place of healing that grew from the seeds of tragedy into something beautiful.

The Las Vegas Healing Garden is calling on volunteers to help prepare the grounds before the 1 October anniversary. The garden was constructed in the days after the tragedy and officially opened on Oct. 6.

You can see the impacts of the garden on the community in the video above from 2018. Survivors and volunteers pulled together for cleanup efforts much like those taking place this September.

A recent Facebook post reads, “We’ll do our best to get the garden and cleaned up and ready for Oct. 1.” The first volunteer maintenance event on Sept. 4 has filled up, but a second happening on Sept. 21 still has slots available.

The list of activities volunteers will take part in include:

Installing flowers

remove trash and litter from garden, parking lot and surround areas

Weeding of grasses or invasive plants

Cleanup and organization of personal items on trees

Cleaning gum and debris off sidewalk

Get Outdoors Nevada, the garden’s nonprofit partner, will provide all tools and cold water.

Anyone out of state who has a special request for a tree is asked to reach out with their ideas. The LV Healing Garden committee may be reached at lvhealinggarden@outsidelasvegas.org or via Facebook.

The garden is located at 1015 S. Casino Center Boulevard. To volunteer, click here.