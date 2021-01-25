‘Healing a Broken Nation’: City of Las Vegas hosting virtual prayer celebration Feb. 6

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is hosting a virtual unity prayer celebration on Feb. 6 with the theme “Healing a Broken Nation — Part 2.” The event is part of Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s Faith Initiative.

The celebration will last from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19, in-person participation is limited to 50.

“Let’s come together in prayer and peace to focus on healing our nation and ministering kindness to our neighbors,” Goodman said in a news release. “We can do so much good when we work together and listen to each other.”

The city’s faith-based community, law enforcement, government and others participate in the event, which was founded in June 2008 by Pastor Michael Hatch.

If you would like to take part virtually, click here for the live stream. If you have questions, call (702) 229-5421.