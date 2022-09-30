LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The crash on U.S. 95 that killed a UNLV freshman from Henderson was head-on and caused by a drunken driver, State Police said Friday.

Taylor Madison is facing a charge of DUI resulting in death in the Monday crash that killed Katarina Johnson, 18, on the highway near mile marker 53, south of Boulder City, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division said in a news release.

At about 12:30 a.m., Madison was driving south on U.S. 95 in a black Hyundai Genesis, the release said. “For reasons unknown, the Hyundai failed to drive within its marked travel lane, into the northbound travel lanes …”

The Genesis struck the front of a red Nissan Versa that was traveling north, passing mile marker 53, the release said. The driver of the Nissan, Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Madison was taken to a hospital but did not specify her injuries. She later was jailed at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death.