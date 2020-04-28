Head of NV DETR departs, Gov. Sisolak appoints interim director

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner, the head of Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), is leaving the agency.

The announcement comes as the DETR continues to see an overwhelming surge in unemployment claims in Nevada since Gov. Sisolak announced the closure of nonessential businesses in March.

It was not made clear in the Governor’s press release why Dr. Tyler-Garner is departing from her role. She was appointed as director for the DETR in early 2019.

Gov. Sisolak issued a statement on Tuesday, thanking Dr. Tyler-Garner for her service.

“I want to thank Dr. Tyler-Garner for her service and dedication to the residents of Nevada during her time at DETR. On behalf of the State of Nevada, we wish her nothing but success as she pursues new opportunities. I have no doubt her leadership abilities and commitment to our communities will continue to positively impact Nevadans well into the future.” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak

Sisolak has appointed Heather Korbulic as the Interim Director of the Nevada DETR.

“Heather will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in coordinated project management and strategic problem-solving to the Department,” Gov. Sisolak said. “I am confident that Heather’s dynamic leadership will help strengthen our workforce-driven employment agency and increase the State’s ability to assist Nevadans during this unprecedented time.”

Since September 2016, Korbulic has served as the executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. She will continue to serve in an advisory role, the press release states.

Although the DETR rolled out improvement and added more staff in recent weeks, the surge in claims has maxed out the system.

Nevada’s unemployment rate is now the highest in the state’s history at 16.8%. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 370,000 claims have been filed, which is already the highest single-year total.