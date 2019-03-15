Head Men’s Basketball Coach Marvin Menzies is out at UNLV

8 News Now has confirmed UNLV Head Men’s Basketball Coach Marvin Menzies is no longer working for the university.

He met Friday morning with Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and was relieved of his duties, according to multiple sources.

“I want to thank Coach Menzies for calming the waters and building a strong foundation for our men’s basketball program over the past three years,” Reed-Francois said. “A change of this significance impacts many good people. It was not taken lightly. Ultimately, after a thoughtful and methodical review, I felt a new direction was necessary for the long term, best interests of the program and our athletics department. We wish Coach Menzies and his family all the best as their journey continues.”

The Rebels finished his third season 17-14 with attendance at games that continued to drop.

Over Menzies’ three years with the Rebels, UNLV finished 48-48.

A national search for a new men’s basketball head coach will begin immediately. Fogler Consulting, led by former college basketball coach Eddie Fogler, will assist Reed-Francois in the search.

