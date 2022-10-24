15-year-old Donavan Jimaii since early Thursday afternoon last week, his mother says. (Goddess Johnson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother is pleading with the community to be on the lookout for her missing teenage son.

She said nobody has seen or heard from 15-year-old Donavan Jimaii since early Thursday afternoon last week. He was last seen near Palo Verde High School.

Las Vegas Metro police said they are considering this as a runaway case but are still putting their resources together to bring Donavan home.

Four days since his disappearance, flyers with pictures of Donavan are surrounding Palo Verde High School. Several alumni from the school gathered Monday morning to hand out flyers and brainstorm about where Donavan could be.

Donavan’s mother, Goddess Johnson, said she knew something was wrong when he didn’t come home after school.

“He wouldn’t just pop up and leave,” Johnson told 8 News Now. “No sleep, no eating, I just want to know he’s okay.”

She said Donavan didn’t return to school after they had a fire drill Thursday, adding that this is still a cause for concern even though he is being considered a runaway.

“Any child could be in danger when they aren’t home,” Johnson said.

“We live in a big city, there is the Strip, and there are dangers there too,” said Scot Hartman, retired Nevada State Police captain.

Hartman added that there are signs parents could look out for to monitor their child’s whereabouts.

“Are they sharing where they are going? If they are being secretive, are they holding their phone close and they don’t want to share information?” he said.

Johnson said her son was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, khaki pants, and a checkered backpack.

“It’s been cold, so I’m concerned if he has clothes, where he is, if he is safe, if he is eating, if he has a safe place to lay his head, if anyone out there has seen my son, Donavan, please call me, please let me know you are okay,” Johnson said.