‘He was tortured, he was severely abused,’ animal rescue group raises funds to help injured dog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local animal rescue group is hoping to save the life of an injured dog, recently found with all the signs of being used as a bait dog for fighting.

Workers in an industrial area not far from the Las Vegas Strip discovered the bloodied and beat-up dog, crippled in an abandoned car seat.

Volunteers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project rushed the dog to Warm Hearts Pet Hospital for life-saving treatment.

Photo Credit: Vegas Pet Rescue Project

“He was starving, he was tortured, he was severely abused,” Dr. Inna Goncharov owner of the Warm Hearts Pet Hospital. “He was in really really bad shape, his face so swollen could not open his eyes

his ears are severely damaged.”

His body was ravaged with infection, and it’s suspected he was a bait dog because his ears were nearly chewed off, dehydrated, and underweight.

Photo Credit: Vegas Pet Rescue Project

X-rays revealed a screw in his stomach, and it turns out the dog is deaf.

“So he couldn’t even hear who was attacking him or understand why,” said Tina Hayes from the Vegas Pet Rescue project.

His rescuers believe the young albino pit bull likely suffered long-term abuse and then was dumped.

“He was found with a collar on there was very reminiscent used for chaining a bait dog up,” added Hayes.

The dog is now resting and responding to care. He has been named ‘Hercules’ in hopes that his strength will help him survive.

It’s going to be a long road to recovery. The non-profit appreciates prayers and donations.

If you would like to help donate to Hercules you can do so by donating directly to the Warm Hearts Pet Hospital by clicking HERE.