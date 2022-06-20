LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fallen Las Vegas Metro Police Det. Justin Terry is being remembered as a humble and honest law enforcement officer who loved his job and his family.

Terry, 45, was killed Friday, June 10, when a steel beam fell on his car in a construction zone on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley.

The beam is an early warning system to let drivers know the height of a bridge or overpass under construction. A tractor-trailer carrying equipment hit the beam, which then collapsed and fell onto Terry’s car.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. Det. Justin Terry (LVMPD)

“He was humble. He was my hero,” Harold Terry, Justin Terry’s father, said during the service Monday at Central Christian in Henderson.

“When Justin did his job, he did it like he lived his life – honesty and integrity,” Harold Terry said. “We all, we know, his squad members, fellow officers, you’ve had good times with Justin, cherish those times and never forget him.”

Justin Terry’s sons, Sean Terry and Jacob Terry, spoke about their father and his humble nature.

“I’m not sure this is what my dad would have wanted because he hated being the center of attention,” Sean Terry said. “Sorry Dad, you’re going to have to deal with it because you were loved by so many.”

“We couldn’t have asked for a better dad to raise us to who we are today and who we will become,” Jacob Terry said. “We are ever so thankful we were able to call him our dad.”

LVMPD. Det. Justin Terry’s sons, Jacob Terry and Sean Terry, speak at his memorial service. (KLAS)

Terry worked as a detective assigned to the Sex Crimes Bureau, Sexual Assault & Abuse Section, officials said.

The Injured Officer’s Police Fund is raising money by selling metal bracelets that honor Detective Terry. However, they are currently out of stock. You can also make donations to a fund in his name.