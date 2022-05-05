LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly two months after her son was killed in a motorcycle crash, a local mother is calling for safer roads and better traffic control in the central valley.

Stacy Aquino spoke to 8 News Now Thursday about her son, Joshua Aquino, remembering everything she loved about him. “He was full of life,” she recalled. “He was always giving.”

The 31-year-old’s life was cut short on March 12, when police said he collided with a car coming out of a shopping center on Spring Mountain Road near Jones Boulevard while riding his motorcycle. “He told me ‘mom, if I pass on a motorcycle, I pass happy,'” Aquino recalled. “And that’s what I hold onto.”

Though she told 8 News Now this kind of loss is overwhelming, Aquino wants to stop something like this from ever happening again. “Just those things you don’t look at as important back then,” she said. “You realize how important it is now.”

Though a sign placed next to the sidewalk leaving the shopping center on Spring Mountain Road says ‘right turn only,’ Aquino said she sees cars turn left illegally all the time and cut over the center median to cause a hazard.

“If I can help save someone’s life,” Aquino explained sharing her son’s story. “That’s what I want to do.”

This family that’s still dealing with so much grief, would like to see a more visible sign in the area and stronger traffic control.

However, more than anything, they want to encourage other drivers to follow the rules of the road and understand how much is at stake. “Your time is precious,” Aquino said, speaking to other drivers. “But theirs is more precious as well.”

“He was a special one,” she concluded of her son, Joshua. “His brothers and sisters miss him dearly.”

8 News Now reached out to Clark County about Aquino’s suggestion regarding moving the ‘right turn only’ sign to a more visible spot, and officials asked for a photo of it so they could look into the issue.