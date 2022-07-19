LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been one day since family members first identified 47-year-old Zach Rainey as one of four victims involved in a deadly crash at the North Las Vegas airport.

His ex-wife, Tarra Tidwell told 8 News Now that Rainey was on board one of two planes that crashed. Also on board, the plane was Rainey’s flight instructor.

Zach Rainey, 47, killed in plane crash on Sunday (Credit: Tarra Tidwell)

Tidwell said she spoke to him just before tragedy struck on Sunday.

“I was actually speaking with him on the phone when he pulled up to flight school and that was about 10:45 am and we were discussing planning on going to the ball game Sunday night,” she said.

Rainey and Tidwell had previously been married for 14 years and had two sons together.

She described her ex-husband as a free spirit, a man who loved to give and someone who couldn’t wait to fly.

“He was really close to being done and being able to fly on his own, he was having conversations with his kids about taking them up and his friends,” she added. “Zach wasn’t afraid of anything, he was fearless.”

Rainey was on board the Cessna with his instructor from AirWork Las Vegas, a flight school near the North Las Vegas Airport when it collided with a Piper Malibu coming in from Idaho.

“I texted him and he didn’t text me back I got worried, I looked up the video on the news. I came by and found his car at the flight school. I knew it was about the same time I got the call from the coroner,” Tidwell recalled.

The Piper Malibu was flown by 82-year-old Donald Goldberg. His passenger, 76-year-old Carol Scanlon was also on board, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

While Rainey was close to getting his pilot’s license, he was also a real estate agent with Keller Williams.

A gofundme account has been set up to assist Rainey’s family.

