‘He stole her life because he wanted to steal her car’: Family of Destiny Jackson distraught after suspect’s arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California family still can’t understand why a complete stranger would allegedly kill a young woman he’d just met.

“She was just so kind and it infuriates me that he showed her no remorse he had no idea who she was what she meant to so many people,” says Gladys Toleafoa.

She’s describing her 24-year-old cousin Destiny Jackson whose body was found on September 11, shot to death, and dumped near Sloan.

Destiny’s family held a vigil praying police would find her killer.

The following day her stolen car was spotted in southern California.

After a brief chase 21-year-old, Albert Monterio was captured and confessed.

“How do you even answer for that? How do you even deem what’s enough justice for what he did to her? He stole her life because he wanted to steal her car,” expressed Toleafoa.

According to the police report, Monterio and Jackson met online, and then in person at Cactus and Amigo streets.

Monterio admitted to investigators that he told her he was sorry and shot her three times before dumping her body and heading home to the Los Angeles area.

During his arrest, police discovered two guns and blood splattered inside the victim’s car.

Monterio faces a charge of open murder and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.