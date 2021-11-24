‘He loved to ride:’ Mother remembers talking with son before deadly crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kimberly Davis holds onto the last belongings touched by her son, too emotional to show her face.

Aaron Barrus, 30, died after midnight on Tuesday when his motorcycle crashed in the northwest valley.

“He rode every chance he got,” Davis said. “He loved to ride.”

Nevada State Police say Barrus was riding on the onramp of U.S. 95 at a high rate of speed when his 2020 Suzuki motorcycle wheel-locked, causing it to skid and hit the median barrier wall. Barrus was thrown off and hit a light pole.

“He looked for that bike for a long time. He just got it six or eight months ago,” Davis said.

She said he had just finished his shift working security at Wynn Las Vegas when the crash happened. Barrus was an army veteran, and worked at a sheriff’s office in Florida before moving to Las Vegas recently to be closer to his son, Colt.

“He loved his son more than anything,” Davis said. “He loved his family. He would do anything for anybody.”

Davis recalled her last conversation with her son on Monday afternoon.

“He was meal prepping, so he saw something in the store that made me laugh and he Facetimed me and showed me, and just said, “Love you mom, talk to you tomorrow.”

The family has set up a Gofundme account to help with building a trust fund for Barrus’s son.