LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been a long road to recovery for Shanghai Taste waiter Cheng Yan Wang. On Dec. 20 he was finishing up his shift at Shanghai Taste when he realized someone came in through the back door, but before he had any time to react, he was shot multiple times.

“He didn’t leave me time to be afraid he just started shooting at me,” Wang tells 8 News Now through a translator provided by the Asian Community Development Council.

Cheng Yan Wang spoke to 8 News Now from his hospital bed nearly 3 months after being shot 11 times by an armed robber. (Photo: KLAS)

Wang said he wasn’t able to communicate with the robber in English but understood he wanted money.

“I turn around trying to run to the front door I can feel he is starting to shoot at me I can feel bullets shooting at my back,” Wang said.

Once Wang was able to make it outside, a security offer at Shanghai Plaza called 911. “The first officer when he arrived on scene when he saw how many gunshot wounds I had you can see that he was also startled,” he said.

Wang was shot a total of 11 times, bullets hit his head, neck, hands and back. He said he lost consciousness in the ambulance ride and woke up two days later at UMC.

Wang said his first though when he woke up was wondering how he was alive. Wang has been making progress at PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Centennial Hills but still has a long way to go before he makes a complete recovery. “I think God looks over be he spared my life he gave me a second chance at life,” Wang said.

Since the shooting, Governor Steve Sisolak has spoken out in support of Wang. A GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars for him.

The suspect who shot Wang is identified as Rashawn Gaston- Anderson he is facing numerous charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon.