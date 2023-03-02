LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four days after police said a Las Vegas man was stabbed to death on an RTC bus, his family spoke to 8 News Now and shared more about him.

Donniesha Lucas spoke with 8 News Now Thursday, sharing everything she loved about her brother, 30-year-old Dominique Lucas.

“He didn’t cause harm to people,” she said of her brother. “He didn’t do bad things; he was a family man.”

According to police, Lucas was killed while riding an RTC bus to work Sunday night.

“He wasn’t a bad person at all,” she added. “And he didn’t deserve that.”

Aaron Cole, 59, is facing a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon after officers said he stabbed Lucas multiple times on the bus Sunday.

Records show Lucas asked to be let off the bus before this happened, and the driver pushed a button to alert the police.

“He wanted to be let off the bus because the man had threatened to kill him,” Donniesha Lucas said. “Why was he not let off the bus?”

Cole has a criminal history, as 8 News Now has previously reported. He was arrested on Feb. 16 for allegedly threatening a person with a knife on a different bus and was released on his own recognizance three days before the murder.

Officials in Texas also said Cole served 23 years in prison on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Records showed he was released in 2017.

“That’s what we want to know,” Donniesha Lucas said of the crime. “Why?”

Now, as she and her family are left to grieve, Donniesha told 8 News Now they are also doing what they can to fight for justice.

“We definitely want answers,” she concluded. “We want to know.”

An arrest report stated that Cole was let on the bus with an expired ticket due to a ‘backlog of added stops from last weekend’s marathon.

8 News Now reached out to RTC for a comment on this, but was referred to Metro Police.

The Lucas family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, if you’d like to help click here.