LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A data hack at HCA, one of the largest companies in the U.S., affects patients in nearly two dozen states, including Nevada. The company is now facing a class-action lawsuit.

Mountain View Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center are some of the HCA locations in the Las Vegas valley. (More are listed at the bottom of the story).

The healthcare company reported the breach to the public on Friday, July 10, in a release that warned patients that critical personal information was compromised but added the information didn’t include medical diagnosis, credit card or account numbers, social security information, or passwords.

A patient name, city, state, zip code, email, phone number, date of birth, gender, appointment date, and appointment location were compromised in the data hack.

The lawsuit states “Defendant knew or should have known the risk of a cyber attack because healthcare entities in possession of private information are particularly suspectable to cyber attacks.”

HCA said the information was taken from “an external storage location exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages.”

The breach was discovered on July 5 when some of the breached information was posted in an online forum.

HCA has an online page with questions for patients with concerns. Other local locations under HCA: