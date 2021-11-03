HazMat response teams conduct training exercises

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Firefighters in the valley will be participating in a training exercise in Henderson next week.

Henderson, Las Vegas, and Clark County fire departments will undergo training on simulated hazardous material fire at the Olin Corporation facility near I-95 and I-215 in Henderson on Monday, Nov. 8 from 1-5 p.m.

In addition to HazMat personnel from Las Vegas area fire departments, agencies participating in the training include Henderson Police, Fusion Center, Union Pacific Railroad, and National Weather Service.

Anyone who sees flames in the area should not be alarmed. The exercise is closed to the public.

The exercise is being hosted by the Southern Nevada Community Awareness Emergency Response Association, which is comprised of first responder agencies and businesses in and around the complex that recognizes the need to plan for any possible emergency involving the chemicals they handle.