HAZMAT responds to ammonia leak in downtown Las Vegas; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ammonia leak caused the evacuation of several businesses late Saturday night as a HAZMAT team investigated the source, according to a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue news release.

Crews responded to 911 calls the area of Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street just before 10 p.m.

A small leak was found at a food processing plant, and it was quickly repaired by technicians at the Desert Gold Food Company, 123 W. Colorado Ave., not far from the Arts District.

Crews were on hand for about three hours, and evacuations were lifted when the odor was no longer detectable. There were no injuries reported.

Ammonia is used in industrial refrigeration. When concentrated, ammonia is corrosive to tissues upon contact. Exposure to ammonia in sufficient quantities can be fatal.

Desert Gold Food Company is a local food service distributor that has been in Las Vegas for over 40 years. The plant was closed at the time of the alarm so company officials were also notified to respond.