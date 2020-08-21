Haze hangs over Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smoke from California wildfires is sending smoke over the Las Vegas valley causing hazy conditions.

There are hundreds of wildfires burning in California. While much of the fire activity is in Northern California, there is one fire burning near the Nevada/California border in the Mojave Desert Preservataion Area. That fire consumed 43,000 acres over the past week but is now 74% contained.

According to the National Weather Service, the haze will last through the weekend.

The haze occurs when dust and smoke particles accumulate in relatively dry air. If you have any good haze photos, please share them with us at pix@8newsnow.com.