Haze hangs over Las Vegas valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hazy skies over Las Vegas on Aug. 21, 2020 due to California wildfires.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smoke from California wildfires is sending smoke over the Las Vegas valley causing hazy conditions.

There are hundreds of wildfires burning in California. While much of the fire activity is in Northern California, there is one fire burning near the Nevada/California border in the Mojave Desert Preservataion Area. That fire consumed 43,000 acres over the past week but is now 74% contained.

According to the National Weather Service, the haze will last through the weekend.

The haze occurs when dust and smoke particles accumulate in relatively dry air. If you have any good haze photos, please share them with us at pix@8newsnow.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories