Hawaiian Airlines to suspend all non-essential flights to and from Hawaii

HONOLULU (KLAS) — Hawaiian Airlines will suspend all non-essential flights to and from Hawaii at the end of this week due to the state’s mandatory two-week quarantine. The quarantine policy, effective March 26-May 20, is in place for residents and visitors.

President and CEO Peter Ingram said the airline will continue island-to-island service and essential air links to the U.S. mainland and American Samoa.

“Air transportation is the lifeblood of our community, and we will not let down the medical professionals, first responders and providers of vital infrastructure who fly on us every day,” Ingram wrote in a message to customers. “Nor will we stop transporting critical medicine, supplies and blood products that must travel by air.”

Ingram said the company is recruiting volunteers from all over the company to help answer customers’ phone calls after acknowledging the suspension will affect a large number.

The following guidelines were offered to those with questions:

Do not call unless your travel is within 72 hours to allow the company to address immediate travel needs for other customers first

Emails with options will be sent to customers whose travel is impacted by a schedule change

You can cancel your flight online. If you have questions about how to do it, there is a guide.

“This is a difficult time for everyone. Welcoming guests to Hawai’i and sharing the world with our kama’aina is what we do,” expressed Ingram. “To stop doing so, even temporarily, is painful for me and for all of us at Hawaiian Airlines. Hawai’i is our home. We care deeply for our community, and it is critical that we contain this illness quickly.”

Ingram pledged they will resume normal operations “as quickly as possible” and do their best to help those affected in the meantime.