Hawaiian Airlines to resume nonstop flights to Las Vegas starting Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 1, Hawaiian Airlines will resume nonstop flights to Las Vegas. Hawai‘i’s hometown carrier, is bringing back more flights and routes between the U.S. mainland and Hawai‘i to welcome guests who will have the option to bypass the state of Hawai‘i quarantine with a pre-travel negative COVID-19 test starting Oct. 15.

By Nov. 18, the airline will be serving 10 U.S. West Coast cities, including nonstop flights between Maui and Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, San Jose, and Sacramento. Hawaiian is also increasing frequencies on existing nonstop service between HNL and six U.S. West Coast cities, namely Los Angeles, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Hawaiian Airlines released the following statement:

“We’re encouraged by the positive response to the state’s decision to welcome travelers back to Hawai‘i, and we are resuming service to key markets to give our guests more options to visit our islands,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines. “While our onboard experience may look a little different these days, we’re excited to share our signature Hawaiian hospitality with our guests and encourage everyone to travel pono (responsibly) to keep each other and our communities safe.”

For details on Hawaiian’s flight schedules, please visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com or click here.