Hawaiian Airlines starting nonstop flights to Maui in December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hawaiian Airlines will fly nonstop between Las Vegas and Maui starting in December.

A promotional $199 fare is available through Wednesday at www.HawaiianAirlines.com.

New and existing HawaiianMiles members will also receive an additional 10 percent discount when booking nonstop flights between Maui and Las Vegas during the promotional period.

The service begins on Dec. 15, and the first nonstop service going to Maui is on Dec. 16, an airline spokesman said on Monday.

All flights are through Maui’s Kahului Airport and McCarran International Airport.